Berwick finishes 4-0 at Highland Baptist's tournament

The Berwick Lady Panthers volleyball team finished 4-0 this weekend at Highland Baptist’s tournament.

Berwick defeated Westgate, Covenant Christian, North Vermilion and Church Point.

While no scores were available for Berwick’s wins against North Vermilion and Church Point, Berwick defeated Westgate 2-0 (25-6, 27-25), and it was victorious against Covenant Christian 2-0 (25-19, 25-6).

Against Westgate, Ashlynn Fitter led Berwick with one ace and 23 digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Katie Conrad, six kills and one dig; Giuliana Spitale, two aces, one kill and seven digs; Emily Lousteau, one ace, two kills and six digs; and Lindsie Giroir: two aces and two digs.

Against Covenant Christian, Lousteau had four aces, two kills and 10 digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Fitter, 14 digs, and Conrad, five kills and nine digs.

Against North Vermilion, Fitter led Berwick with one ace, two kills and 22 digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Lousteau, one ace, two kills and three digs; Ryleigh Arnold, four kills and one dig; Conrad, two kills and nine digs; and Giroir, one ace and four digs.

Against Church Point, Fitter led Berwick with two aces and 25 digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Conrad, one ace, four kills and 14 digs; Giroir, one ace and 15 digs; Bronwyn Colbert, six kills; Laney Crouch, five kills and one dig; Lousteau, three kills and six digs; and Spitale, one ace and six digs

Thursday, Berwick fell to H.L. Bourgeois on the road 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-16).

No individual stats were available.

Berwick (8-14 overall, 0-1 in district) will return to action Tuesday when it resumes District 7-III action at home against Morgan City.

CCHS finishes 4-1 at

Terrebonne tourney

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles finished 4-1 at Terrebonne’s tournament Saturday, falling to Vandebilt Catholic in the semifinals.

The Lady Eagles fell to Vandebilt Catholic 2-0 (25-17, 25-22).

Yani Johnson and Katie Hoffpauir led Central Catholic. Johnson had 15 kills, four digs and five solo blocks, while Hoffpauir recorded 20 assists, one ace and six digs. Symone Wiggins contributed six digs.

Central Catholic’s four wins in the tournament came against East Jefferson, Baton Rouge High, St. Martin’s Episcopal and Lakeshore.

Against East Jefferson, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-8, 25-8).

Hoffpauir led Central Catholic with 14 assists, two aces and six digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Johnson, six kills and one assist; Lexi Landry, five kills and three aces; Katie Luc, two kills, four assists and two aces; Ava Nicar, five kills and one dig; and Kennedy Grizzaffi, three kills, one dig and two solo blocks.

Against Baton Rouge High, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-17, 25-7).

Hoffpauir led Central Catholic with 25 assists, three aces and three digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Johnson, eight kills, two aces, four digs and one solo block; Nicar, seven kills and six digs; and Landry, six kills and four digs.

Against St. Martin’s Episcopal, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-15, 25-16).

Hoffpauir led Central Catholic with three kills, 17 assists, three aces and six digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Johnson, seven kills, one ace, two digs and two solo blocks; Landry, three kills, one assist, three aces and five digs; Grizzaffi, three kills and two solo blocks; Emily Lipari, five digs; and Gweneth Dohmann, one kill, two digs and one solo block.

Against Lakeshore, Central Catholic won 2-1 (23-25, 25-18, 16-14).

Johnson and Hoffpauir led Central Catholic. Johnson had 25 kills, one ace, three digs and five solo blocks, while Hoffpauir recorded four kills, 31 assists, two aces and 12 digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Grizzaffi, five kills, one dig and four solo blocks; Nicar, four kills and nine digs; Landry, two kills, one assist and five digs; Lipari, two aces, one assist and four digs; and Wiggins, seven digs.

Thursday, Central Catholic defeated Highland Baptist 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-17) in District 2-V action in New Iberia.

Hoffpauir and Johnson led Central Catholic. Hoffpauir had 24 assists, two aces and eight digs, while Johnson recorded 15 kills, three digs and five solo blocks. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Nicar, three kills, 10 digs and one solo block; Lipari, one ace, one assist and seven digs; Grizzaffi, two kills and four solo blocks; Wiggins, five digs; and Lucy Hamer, two aces and two digs.

Central Catholic (22-10, 2-0) will return to action Tuesday when it resumes District 2-V play at Covenant Christian.

Patterson struggles at Highland Baptist tourney

The Patterson Lumberjills finished 0-4 Saturday at Highland Baptist’s tournament.

Patterson fell to David Thibodaux (25-10, 25-21), Highland Baptist (25-14, 25-23), Lafayette (21-25, 27-25, 5-15) and Helen Cox (28-30, 25-16, 9-15).

No individual stats were submitted from the tournament.

Thursday, Patterson fell to Catholic High of New Iberia, 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-10).

Patterson (11-8, 1-2) will resume District 2-IV play Tuesday when it travels to face Notre Dame.