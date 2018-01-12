Berwick falls to Vandebilt Catholic

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to Vandebilt Catholic 42-35 in Houma Wednesday in nondistrict action.

While Berwick led 10-6 after a quarter and 18-17 at halftime, Vandebilt Catholic took a 25-24 lead after three quarters before outscoring Berwick 17-13 in the final period.

Madison Carline led Berwick with 17 points. Other Berwick scorers were Maci Broussard and Alira Clark, five each, and Tia Whitehead and Arianna Jones, four apiece.

Berwick (4-12) will return to action Friday when it travels to face Kaplan in District 8-3A action. Girls’ varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m. start with boys’ varsity to follow.