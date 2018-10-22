Berwick defeats Patterson 35-21

Berwick defeated Patterson 35-21 in District 8-3A action Friday at the Sugar Dome at Patterson High.

The Panthers used big plays to stun the Lumberjacks. Berwick scored on its first two possessions, including a 64-yard run by Josh Jones to take a 14-0 lead with 6:19 remaining in the first quarter.

But on the first Berwick drive, Patterson cornerback R.J. Talver suffered a serious leg injury that required medical attention with 10:32 remaining in the first quarter. The medics took several minutes to stabilize the senior.

“He had surgery Friday at Thibodaux (Regional Medical Center) to fix the dislocation of his ankle,” said his father Reggie Talver Sr. “They were able fix the dislocation and save his foot. The doctors said the surgery went well.”

R. J. Talver had a second surgery Sunday to repair his ligaments and tendons, and his father said doctors expect a full recovery.

“The whole community, Berwick, Patterson and Morgan City have reached out to us, and it is greatly appreciated,” Talver, Sr. said. “All the prayers, phones calls, gifts and visits have kept his spirits up.”

Berwick also lost senior linebacker Rustin Ratcliff and senior wide out Keyon Singleton to injuries.

Back on the field, Patterson standout Dajon Richard added a 65-yard touchdown run with 2:37 remaining in the first quarter. Richard had another big night for the ‘Jacks’. He rushed 25 times for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed a 54-yard pass in his role as wildcat quarterback.

The second quarter, however, belonged to Berwick.

Sanford hit Josh Jones on a wheel route for a 38-yard touchdown pass to extend the Panthers’ lead to 21-7, and then Sanford hookup with Barrett Hover behind the Patterson defense for a 73-yard touchdown pass at the 5:22 mark to take a three-score lead at 28-7.

Sanford was 5-of-11 passing for 156 yards with three scores.

Hover had three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Jones had two receptions for 64 yards and two scores.

Jones did most of the damage on the ground, rushing 23 times for 191 yards and a touchdown.

“We started off the game strong, and we were able to keep the momentum,” Berwick Coach Mike Walker said. “We scored on two of our first three possessions, but our defense got laxed and gave a couple big plays to them, but the guys played hard. We had a good plan on both sides of the ball.”

Richard added 19-yard touchdown run with 5:22 remaining in the second quarter.

Patterson however continued to shoot itself in the foot with penalties and turnovers. The ‘Jacks’ had 13 penalties for 140 yards and three turnovers Friday.

“It’s the same things and we had a kid that tried to pick up a punt, and we had chance to tie the game, but a holding call killed the drive …,” Patterson Coach Don Jones said. “And we hate losing R.J. He was one of our best players. We are praying for him. He’s a hell of a player. But I’m proud of my kids, because they bounced back after seeing that injury and played hard.”

Patterson travels to Erath this week while Berwick will host Abbeville for homecoming. Both games are District 8-3A contests.