Berwick boys' track and field team is district runner-up

Berwick High School qualified competitors in 15 events and Patterson, six events, during the District 8-3A Track and Field Meet at Kaplan High School April 19.

Of Berwick’s qualifiers, the Panthers qualified in 11 boys events and three girls events.

Kenan Jones, who was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Performer, qualified in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Other Berwick qualifiers included Josh Carver in the high jump; Larenz Clark, 200-meter dash; Alvin Jones, 400-meter dash; Ian Valdez, two mile run; Josh Jones, 300-meter hurdles; Trenton Hebert discus; Orry Arcemont, javelin a n d B e r w i c k ’ s 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay.

Kenan Jones won the high jump, long jump and triple jump. He leaped 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump, 23 feet, 2.5 inches in the long jump and 44 feet, 8.75 inches in the triple jump.

Carver finished third in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches.

Clark finished third in the 200-meter run with a time of 23.03, while Alvin Jones won the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.68.

Valdez finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:32.68, while Josh Jones placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 43.38 and Trenton Hebert, third in the discus at 120 feet, 3 inches.

Arcemont placed second in the javelin with a toss of 159 feet, 9 inches.

Berwick’s 4x100-meter, 4x200-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay each placed first. The 4x200-meter relay, which consisted of Barrett Hover, Orry Arcemont, Clark, Orry Arcemont and Josh Jones, finished with a time of 1:31.81. Berwick’s 4x100-meter relay of Josh Jones, Kenan Jones, Hover and Clark finished with a time of 43.65, while Berwick’s 4x400-meter relay of Alvin Jones, Clark, Hover and Josh Jones finished with a time of 3:35.68.

On the Berwick girls’ side, Lauren Cantrell advanced to regionals in the mile, while Nicole Johnson qualified in the discus and Kameron Davis in the javelin.

Cantrelle finished second in the mile with a time of 5:52.32.

Johnson placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 83 feet, 5 inches, while Davis was third in the javelin with a toss of 98 feet, 2 inches.

For Patterson, the Lumberjacks qualified competitors in five boys’ events and one girls’ event.

Dannon Hue qualified for regionals in the 400-meter dash, the long jump and the triple jump, while the school’s 4x200-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay also advanced.

Hue placed third in the 400-meter run with a time of 53.68;, third in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 0.5 inches and fourth in the triple jump with a 39 feet, 11.5 inch effort.

In the relays, Patterson’s 4x200-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay each placed fourth. The 4x200-meter relay, which consists of Allen Langston, Deandre Jackson, Avante Robertson and Telvae Phillips, clocked in at 1:36.83. The 4x400-meter relay, which included Jackson, Robertson, Langston and Phillips, finished fourth with a time of 3:44.66.

On the girls’ side, Patterson’s Alero Hartman qualified in the shot put with a second place finish. Her mark was 32 feet, 7 inches.

B e r w i c k H i g h School’s boys finished as District 8-3A runner-up to E.D. White.

Below are area girls’ and boys’ results from the meet:

Boys Results

100 meter dash: 6, Telvae Phillips, Patterson High School, 11.85; 10, Keyon Singleton, Berwick High School, 11.95; 11, Donte Short, BHS, 12.03; 12, Avante Robertson, PHS, 12.04.

200 meter dash: 3, Larenz Clark, BHS, 23.03; 9, Dannon Hue, PHS, 24.46; 10, Donte Short, BHS, 24.79; 11, Allen Langston, PHS, 25.50. 400 meter run: 1, Alvin Jones, BHS, 53.68; 3, Dannon Hue, PHS, 54.87; 11, Cody Hall, BHS, 59.84; 13, Chris Acosta, PHS, 1:10.36.

800 meter run: 5, Hector Plata, BHS, 2:09.86; 6, Daniel Seymour, BHS, 2:18.92; 8, Jonathan Acosta, PHS, 2:22.25; 9, Reggie Rideau, PHS, 2:34.41.

1,600 meter run: 5, Kyle Valdez, BHS, 5:10.11; 7, Caleb Lipari, PHS, 5:27.32.

3,200 meter run: 2, Ian Valdez, BHS, 10:32.68; 7, Hector Plata, BHS, 11:21.92; 9, Caleb Lipari, PHS, 12:23.43.

100 meter hurdles: 8, Albert Bacon, BHS, 21.01; 9, Irvin Celestine, PHS, 21.29; 10, Isaac Hayes, PHS, 23.30.

300 meter hurdles: 4, Josh Jones, BHS, 43.38; 6, Keyon Singleton, BHS, 43.78; 12, Samuel Walker, PHS, 50.60; 13, Isaac Hayes, PHS, 56.20.

4 x 100 meter relay: 1, BHS, A Relay, 43.65, Josh Jones, Kenan Jones, Barrett Hover, Larenz Clark; 7, PHS, A Relay, 47.29, Allen Langston, Deandre Jackson, Avante Robertson, Telvae Phillips.

4 x 200 meter relay: 1, BHS, A Relay, 1:31.81, Barrett Hover, Orry Arcemont, Larenz Clark, Josh Jones; 4, PHS, A Relay, 1:36.83, Allen Langston, Deandre Jackson, Avante Robertson, Telvae Phillips.

4 x 400 meter relay: 1, BHS, A Relay, 3:35.68, Alvin Jones, Larenz Clark, Barrett Hover, Josh Jones; 4, PHS, A Relay, 3:44.66, Deandre Jackson, Avante Robertson, Allen Langston, Telvae Phillips.

High jump: 1, Kenan Jones, BHS, 6-08.00; 3, Josh Carver, BHS, 6-04.00; 7, Irvin Celestine, PHS, 5-06.00.

Pole vault: 5, Blake Pennison, BHS, 8-06.00.

Long jump: 1, Kenan Jones, BHS, 23-02.50; 3, Dannon Hue, PHS, 21-00.50; 5, Irvin Celestine, PHS, 20-06.50.

Triple jump: 1, Kenan Jones, BHS, 44-08.75; 4, Dannon Hue, PHS, 39-11.50; 5, Irvin Celestine, PHS, 39-09.50.

Shot put: 7, Alvin Robinson, BHS, 37-09.00; 9, Deondre Diggs, PHS, 37-01.00; 13, Jonathan Brown, PHS, 27-10.00.

Discus throw: 3, Trenton Hebert, BHS, 120-03; 7, Zachary Burke, PHS, 116-00; 11, Orry Arcemont, BHS, 104-01.

Javelin throw: 2, Orry Arcemont, BHS, 159-09.

Girls Results

200 meter dash: 10, Tazjanah White, PHS, 32.03.

800 meter run: 7, Adella Guidroz, BHS, 3:01.06; 8, Gabby Pinho, PHS, 3:22.25; 9, Briana Roberts, BHS, 3:38.01.

1600 meter run: 2, Lauren Cantrelle, BHS, 5:52.32.

300 meter hurdles: 8, Savannah Willmore, BHS, 1:05.80.

4 x 400 meter relay: 5, BHS, A Relay, 5:08.99, Gracie Bazare, Kaitlyn Baudoin, Adella Guidroz, Lauren Cantrelle.

Pole vault: 8, Brooke Voisin, BHS, 6-06.00.

Long jump: 7, Sheldriana Clark, BHS, 14-07.75; 10, Brianna Davis, BHS, 11-09.00.

Triple jump: 7, Tazjanah White, PHS, 29-01.25; 9, Sheldriana Clark, BHS, 2707.25.

Shot put: 2, Alero Hartman, PHS, 32-07.00; 7, Nicole Johnson, BHS, 26-04.00; 8, Tia Whitehead, BHS, 25-04.00.

Discus throw: 4, Nicole Johnson, BHS, 83-05; 9, Alero Hartman, PHS, 59-06.