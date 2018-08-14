(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Patrick Robertson)

Berwick baseball players earn academic award

Tue, 08/14/2018 - 2:08pm

Berwick High School seniors Patrick Robertson, Lucas Hatch and Kyle Pitre were named to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Academic All-State Composite Baseball Team this past year. They received their awards before they played in the Class 3A State Championship game at McMurry Park in Sulphur May 12. Student-athletes are awarded this honor by maintaining a 4.0 grade point average throughout their four years of high school. Robertson is the son of Kenia and Robby Robertson, Hatch is the son of Heidi and Todd Hatch, and Pitre is the son of Christy and A. J. Pitre. From left are Robertson, Hatch and Pitre.

