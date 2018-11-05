Assumption downs Morgan City 47-7

Assumption cruised past Morgan City 47-7 and into a District 7-4A championship Friday at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.

The Mustangs (8-2, 6-0) dominated the Tigers (2-8, 0-6) on offense 298 to 93. Assumption had 156 rushing and 142 passing.

“We had a good week of practice, and I wanted to see us play good, crisp football, and for the most part, we did that tonight,” Assumption Coach Tony Paine said. “We still have some things we need to clean up, but we’ll take it and look forward to next week.”

After a slow first quarter, Assumption regrouped and took a 6-0 lead and turned that into 22-0 halftime lead.

The Mustangs got a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tijah Parker to Jarvis Stewart to open the scoring and added a 10-yard run by Tyran Cassie to push the margin to 14-0 with 9:30 remaining in the second quarter. Parker added an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ra’Shaun Jarvis with 30 seconds remaining before the half.

Assumption out gained Morgan City 204 to 25 yards in the first half. The Tigers were held to 55 passing yards and minus-30 yards rushing.

“That’s a good team over there,” Morgan City Coach Chris Stroud said. “They’re big, physical and fast. They should do well in the playoffs.”

Parker added his second touchdown pass when he found Jaden Tyler on a 15-yarder to extend the Mustangs’ lead to 28-0.

Parker was 9-of-14 passing for 142 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Brayden Leonard added some fireworks, intercepting a Morgan City pass and returning it 40 yards for a touchdown for a 34-0 lead.

And after Fredrick Diggs added a 1-yard scoring run, Leonard grabbed a fumble and raced for his second defensive score of the game.

“That added a different aspect to the final score, but I was happy for Leonard because he has worked his butt off since he stepped onto our campus,” Paine said. “He made himself into the player he is. I also feel for Chris (Stroud). You can tell someone is working with those kids and showing them how to play the right way, but he doesn’t have the numbers to win.”

Stewart finished with 10 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Cassie had 11 totes for 48 yards a score.

“I lost 20 seniors tonight, so I will have to recruit the hallways again to have enough players,” Stroud said.

Stroud is in his second stint as Morgan City head coach.