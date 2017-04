Morgan City High School catcher Alex Brocato prepares to tag a Vandebilt Catholic runner out during the teams' District 7-4A contest in Morgan City last week. Morgan City fell Wednesday to Assumption, 3-1, in district play in Morgan City. Brocato was 1-for-3 with an RBI. The two teams will meet again Thursday at 3:30 p.m. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)