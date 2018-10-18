Area volleyball teams compete in tournaments

Central Catholic, Morgan City and Berwick High schools each participated in volleyball tournaments this weekend.

Central Catholic finished 4-1 at Terrebonne’s tourna-ment, falling in the semifi-nals, while Morgan City was 2-2 and Berwick 1-3, both at Lutcher’s tournament.

At Terrebonne’s tourna-ment, Central Catholic finished 3-0 in pool play, defeating Thibodaux (25-6, 25-22), Brusly (25-17, 25-21) and Thomas Jefferson (25-12, 25-11).

In bracket play, Central Catholic defeated Central Lafourche (25-6, 25-12) before falling in the semifinals to Ben Franklin (25-22, 25-18).

No individual statistics were available from any of these matches.

Central Catholic (30-8 overall, 2-0 in district) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Houma Chris-tian in a match to determine the district championship. It also will serve as the Lady Eagles’ annual Pink Game. Junior varsity action is set for 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow at 5:30 p.m.

At Lutcher’s tournament, Morgan City defeated Destrehan (25-19, 25-23), topped Ascension Catholic (25-23, 25-16), fell to Dutch-town (25-9, 25-14) and lost to Louise McGehee (25-15, 25-23).

Against Destrehan, Sh’Diamond Holly led Mor-gan City with one ace, 11 kills, five digs and four blocks. Other top Morgan City contributors were Jolee Nini, one ace, one kill, two digs and 18 assists; Karmen Peterson, two aces, six kills, one block and one block assist; McKenzi Smith, one ace and six digs; and Brynn Stephens, three aces and one dig.

Against Ascension Catho-lic, Peterson led Morgan City with three aces, four kills, one solo block, one block assist and two digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Nini, one kill, eight assists and two digs; Holly, three kills, one solo block and five digs; Stephens, six digs; and Jamia Francois, three kills and two digs.

Against Dutchdown, Holly led Morgan City with two aces, five kills, one solo block and five digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Nini, 10 assists, and Stephens, five digs.

Against McGehee, Holly and Nini led Morgan City. Holly had four digs and 10 kills, while Nini recorded 17 assists, four digs and one kill. Other top Morgan City contributors were Peterson, one block assist, one assist, three digs and three kills; Stephens, two aces, two assists, four digs and two kills; Francois, five kills; Smith, one assist and six digs; Nia Lightfoot, one block assist, two digs and three kills; and Hallie Blanchard, two aces and two digs.

Morgan City (24-8, 1-1) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Vandebilt Catholic in district play.

Meanwhile, Berwick fell to Dutchtown (25-11, 25-19), lost to Hahnville (25-22, 25-11), were defeated by St. Charles (28-26, 25-17) and topped Ascension Catholic (28-26, 25-23).

No individual statistics were available from any of these contest.

Berwick (9-10, 0-2) will re-turn to action Tuesday when it travels to face E.D. White in district play.