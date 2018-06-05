Area trio named to Louisiana Softball Coaches Association All-State teams

Three Tri-City Area softball players earned Louisiana Softball Coaches Association All-State honors in their respective classes.

Morgan City High School seniors Kennedy Hebert and Allie Vincent earned honors in Class 4A, while Central Catholic senior Taylor Picou was a Class 1A selection.

Hebert was a selection at pitcher. She finished her senior season with a 25-5 mark. In 184 innings, she allowed 59 runs (36 earned) on 105 hits with 268 strikeouts. She had a 1.37 ERA.

Offensively, she batted .591 with 16 doubles, seven triples and six home runs. Hebert collected 58 RBIs and scored 37 runs. She had a .646 on-base percentage and a 1.108 slugging percentage.

Vincent was a utility selection. She finished her senior season with a .505 batting average with 47 hits, including one double and one triple. She had 10 RBIs and 49 runs. She had a .574 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage.

Picou was a utility selection. She finished the year with a .534 batting average with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 37 RBIs and 44 runs. She also had 13 stolen bases.

Picou had a .557 on-base percentage, a .942 slugging percentage and a .860 fielding percentage.

Other representatives from District 7-1A, which Central Catholic competes in, who made the squad were Centerville senior infielder Rylie Candella, Hanson senior infielder Alyssa Young, Vermilion Catholic junior utility player Ainsley Mallet and Hanson sophomore utility selection Camille Baker.

Julie Riser of Division IV state champion Cedar Creek was named Coach of the Year.

One other representative from District 7-4A, which Morgan City competes in, made the squad as South Terrebonne junior catcher Maddie Boquet was a selection.

Ashley Weems of Division II state champion Parkview Baptist was chosen as the Coach of the Year.