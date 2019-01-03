Area trio earns Class 3A All-State honors

Three local players were selected to the Class 3A Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-State teams.

Berwick High School senior standouts Barrett Hover and Josh Jones along with Patterson senior Dajon Richard are all honorable mention selections.

Hover was the area’s leading receiver with 49 receptions for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns, but it was on the defensive side of the ball that the senior truly stood out.

The safety had 99 tackles (51 solo and 48 assists) — including 17 tackles for loss — one sack, one interception, five passes defended, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Panther’s running back Josh Jones capped an outstanding senior season with 2,153 yards rushing on 230 carries with 27 touchdowns. He also had 13 receptions for 172 yards and four more touchdowns.

“I am very proud of those two young men,” Berwick High School Coach Mike Walker said. “As good as they were on the field, they are even better people off the field. They played a huge role in building our program, and we will miss them as athletes and as leaders on and off the field.”

Richard was nearly a one-man show on Patterson’s offense in 2018-2019. The University South Alabama signee finished his senior season with 1,783 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, 181 receiving yards and two touchdowns and 131 passing yards. He also had two kickoff return touchdowns.

“I’m elated that he made the all-state team,” Patterson Coach Don Jones said. “That’s quite an honor, and I was very fortunate to coach him. He almost had 2,000 yards rushing, and he’s a good kid. I’m also happy anytime Patterson can put a player on any all-state team. It can only help our athletic reputation.”

Class 3A state champion Eunice earned two of the three individual honors on the all-state team as linebacker Avery Lee was chosen as Outstanding Defensive Player, while Paul Trosclair is the Coach of the Year. Mike Hollins of Division II state champion University is the Outstanding Offensive Player.

Representatives from District 8-3A, which Patterson and Berwick compete in, that made first-team all-state were: Erath’s Matt Domingues (wide receiver) and Jax Harrington (offensive line) and Kaplan’s Quintlan Cobb (defensive lineman).

Other District 8-3A honorable mention all-state selections were: Kaplan’s Michael Lotief, Drake Abshire and Logan Roy and North Vermilion’s Malik Criner.

Additional reporting by www.theadvocate.com/sports.