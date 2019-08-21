Area teams to compete in scrimmages, jamborees

Tri-City area football teams will be participating in football scrimmages this week and jamborees next week.

Area scrimmages will begin Thursday with Central Catholic hosting Franklin at 5:30 p.m. at Central Catholic’s practice field, while Berwick will travel to face Erath at 6 p.m.

Friday, Patterson will travel to face South Lafourche at 6 p.m., while Morgan City will hit the road to Houma where it will meet H.L. Bourgeois at Tom B. Smith Stadium near Terrebonne High School at 6 p.m. Morgan City’s scrimmage originally was set to be held at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City but was moved due to wet field conditions.

In jamboree action, the Taco Bell Jamboree will be held at Centerville Aug. 29 and will feature Central Catholic, Centerville, Hanson and Covenant Christian.

Centerville and Central Catholic, the two schools who put on the event, will meet at 6 p.m., while Hanson and Covenant Christian will play in the second game.

On Aug. 30, the B&G Foods Morgan City High School Jamboree will be held at Tiger Stadium.

The first game will feature Berwick meeting White Castle at 6 p.m., while Morgan City and Patterson will play at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the final game.