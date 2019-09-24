Area teams compete in Morgan City High School volleyball tourney

Patterson finished 1-1 Saturday in Morgan City High School’s Volleyball Tournament, while the Lady Tigers were 1-3.

The Lumberjills fell to Destrehan and defeated New Iberia Saturday, while Morgan City fell to Destrehan, defeated Ellender and fell to Sam Houston.

Berwick recorded an 0-2 record in the tournament Saturday, falling to Hahnville and Sam Houston.

Against Destrehan, Patterson fell 2-0 (25-8, 25-23).

Gabby Marcel led the Lumberjills with one ace, seven kills and four digs. Other top Patterson contributors were Briyanna Butler, one ace, three kills and five digs; Alyssa Perkins, two kills and six digs; and Gregory, one ace and one dig.

Against New Iberia, Patterson won 2-0 (25-19, 25-10).

Marcel and Butler led Patterson. Marcel had four aces, five kills and three digs, while Butler contributed one ace, four kills, one dig, three solo blocks and one assist. Other top Patterson contributors were Alyssa Perkins, two aces, one kill and three digs; and Marin, one dig and three assists.

Thursday, Patterson defeated Ellender and fell to Morgan City.

Against Ellender, Patterson won 2-0 (25-16, 25-14).

Butler led Patterson with three aces, seven kills, five digs, one solo block and one assist. Other top contributors were Marcel, five aces, four kills, four digs, one solo block and two assists; Emma Marin, five digs and six assists; and Nyla Alexander, three aces, one kill and one dig.

Against Morgan City, Patterson lost 2-0 (25-27, 14-25)

Marcel led Patterson with one ace, four kills, four digs and one solo block. Other top contributors were Butler, three kills, one dig and two solo blocks; Kylia Gregory, one ace, three digs and two assists; and Marin, one ace, two digs and three assists.

Saturday, Morgan City fell to Sam Houston in a battle of the fifth-place and sixth-place teams in the tournament, fifth-place Sam Houston won 2-0 (25-13, 25-14).

Top Morgan City contributors were: Jamia Francois, three kills, one block assist and one dig; Brynn Stephens, 10 digs; Haylie Crappell, one kill, one block assist and five digs; Kamryn Olivier, one ace, one kill and three digs; Tia Estay, eight assists; Faith Bailey, three kills; and Hailey Denning, one ace and two digs.

Against Destrehan, Morgan City fell 2-0 (25-16, 25-11).

Francois and Crappell led Morgan City. Francois had one ace, five kills, two block assists and one dig, while Crappell had one kill and 10 digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Estay, one block, seven assists and three digs; Bailey, one block assist, one kill, one assist and six digs; and Hailey Aucoin, seven digs

Against Ellender, Morgan City won 2-0 (25-8, 25-19)

Francois, Crappell and Estay led Morgan City. Francois had two aces, seven kills, two assists and two digs, while Crappell contributed one ace, seven kills, one assist and five digs. Estay recorded one ace, 15 assists and one dig. Other top Morgan City contributors were Denning, six aces and five digs, and Stephens, one ace and five digs.

Meanwhile, Berwick fell to Hahnville 2-0 (25-20, 25-18), while against Sam Houston, the Lady Panthers fell 2-1 (16-25, 25-18, 9-15).

No individual stats were submitted from either match.

In the tournament semifinals, Catholic High of New Iberia defeated Hahnville 2-1 (22-25, 26-24, 15-13) and Westlake defeated Destrehan 2-0 (25-23, 25-13).

In the finals, Westlake defeated Catholic High 2-1 (25-20, 20-25, 15-12).