Area prep teams to compete in state swim meet

Tri-City Area prep swimming teams will conclude their seasons this week at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Swim Meet at SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.

In Division III, Berwick and Morgan City will compete, while Central Catholic will participate in Division IV action. Prelims for Division III began Wednesday at 10 a.m., while those in Division IV began Wednesday at 4 p.m. Finals in Division III will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, while the finals in Division IV will commence at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Berwick will send the largest contingent of area swimmers to state led on the boys’ side by junior Luke Orlando and senior Ty Kapp and on the girls’ side by senior Alyssa Gray.

Orlando is seeded No. 15 in the boys 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.55, while he is ranked No. 18 in the boys 200-yard individual medley relay with a time of 2:28.60.

Kapp is seeded No. 15 in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.71 and is No. 22 in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:33.74.

Gray is seeded No. 10 in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.07 and No. 17 in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:01.78.

Other Berwick individual swimmers are senior Jace Templet, who is seeded No. 14 in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.75, while junior Landon Broussard is seeded No. 15 in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.93.

Berwick also will seed boys’ and girls’ relays in the 200-yard medley, the 200-yard freestyle, and the 400-yard freestyle.

The boys are seeded No. 8 in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.11 and No. 11 in both the 200-yard medley and the 400-yard freestyle relay with times of 1:56.85 and 3:55.77, respectively.

The Lady Panthers are seeded No. 9 in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.98, No. 10 in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 4:19.66 and No. 14 in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:16.91.

Morgan City will be represented by Carson Gagliano, who will compete in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley and the boys’ 100-yard butterfly. Gagliano is seeded No. 14 in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:23.23, while he is seeded No. 13 in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.04.

In Division IV, Central Catholic has two individual boys’ qualifiers in junior Gunnar Theriot and sophomore Logan Haines.

Theriot will compete in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle and the boys’ 100-yard freestyle, while Haines will compete in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

Theriot is seeded No. 13 in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.98, and he is seeded No. 13 in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.86.

Haines is seeded No. 17 in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 7:05.41, and he is seeded No. 20 in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:21.82.

Central Catholic also will seed boys’ and girls’ relay teams in the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle. Central Catholic’s girls’ 200-yard medley is seeded No. 16 with a time of 3:13.45, while its 200-yard freestyle is ranked No. 15 with a time of 2:31.12.

The Eagles’ 200-yard freestyle relay is seeded No. 8 with a time of 1:56.97, while its 200-yard medley relay is seeded No. 14 with a time of 2:21.18.