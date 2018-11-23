Area players on all-star volleyball squad

The Houma-Thibodaux-Morgan City area was well-represented at the Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association's East-West All-Star Game Saturday. Area members of the West squad were, from left, Brooke Lipari of Central Catholic, Taylor Walls of Terrebonne, assistant coach Peter Verret of H.L. Bourgeois, Sh'Diamond Holly of Morgan City, Rebecka Bollinger of E.D. White and West coordinator Latashia Wise of Central Catholic. The East defeated the West in four games.