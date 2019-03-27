Area hoops players participate in all-star game

Five Tri-City area basketball players -- four boys and one girl -- participated in the Sports Medicine Center at Thibodaux Regional Bayou/River Shootout All-Star boys' and girls' games presented by the Thibodaux Lions Club Saturday at Thibodaux High. Morgan City High School boys basketball players Jared Singleton and Deondre Grogan and Central Catholic's Brooks Thomas and Elijah Swan competed on the West Team. Morgan City's Sh'Diamond Holly was a member of the girls' North roster. Singleton had 10 points, Grogan, seven; and Swan, four. Thomas won the 3-point shootout. Holly scored eight points. From left are Singleton, former Morgan City assistant coach and slam dunk contest judge Kevin Lewis, Grogan, Thomas, Morgan City assistant track and field coach Denver Chapman and Morgan City assistant boys basketball coach Charles "Moonie" Maize.