Central Catholic High School held its homecoming game Friday in which the team defeated Hanson Memorial 16-12. At halftime, Quincee Wiggins was crowned homecoming queen. Homecoming court members were, front row from left, Trynitie August, Aly Burton, Tori Estay, Madelyn Gros, Macy Johnson, Cameron McDaniel, Kaleigh Navarro and Wrenn Patterson. On the back row are Taylor Picou, Sara Price, Kelly Russo, Bayli Scully, Sarah Thomas, Carley Webster, Wiggins and Alaysia Williams. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)
Berwick High School held its homecoming game Sept. 29 against Ascension Episcopal. Berwick won the game 49-15, while at halftime, Hannah Henry was crowned homecoming queen. Above are court members, seated from left, Amber Lanclos, Rose Sons, Henry, Leah Domangue and Brittany Roberie. Standing, are Makayla Menendez, Anna Armato, Cate Koen, Maddie Osburn, Mary Catherine Reggie, Carlee Landry and Adella Guidroz. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Wade Gussman Photography)
Morgan City High School held its homecoming contest Sept. 29. The Tigers lost the football contest to E.D. White 49-20. At halftime, Tayla Weary was crowned queen. Above, from left, are court members Jill McCarty, Mallory Fontenot, Maddie Fontenot, Scottie Metrejean, Kelsey Crochet, Weary, Allie Vincent, Kennedy Hebert, Gabrielle Guarisco, Jillian Fria, A’mari Martin and Madison Doiron. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)
Area high school homecoming courts
