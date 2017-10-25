Area high school homecoming courts

Central Catholic High School held its homecoming game Friday in which the team defeated Hanson Memorial 16-12. At halftime, Quincee Wiggins was crowned homecoming queen. Homecoming court members were, front row from left, Trynitie August, Aly Burton, Tori Estay, Madelyn Gros, Macy Johnson, Cameron McDaniel, Kaleigh Navarro and Wrenn Patterson. On the back row are Taylor Picou, Sara Price, Kelly Russo, Bayli Scully, Sarah Thomas, Carley Webster, Wiggins and Alaysia Williams. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)