Area baseball teams begin play in CCHS Tourney

Berwick and Patterson won their opening-day contests at Central Catholic’s baseball tournaments with wins against Houma Christian and Central Lafourche, respectively.

Berwick defeated Houma Christian 9-2, while Patterson topped Central Lafourche 6-4.

In Berwick’s win against Houma Christian, a Division IV semifinalist a year ago, the Panthers led 3-2 after an inning, and added a run in the third and five in the fourth for the final margin.

Berwick outhit Houma Christian 9-5, while Houma Christian committed eight errors, walked five batters and hit another. Just one of Berwick’s runs was earned.

Chad Lagrange led Berwick with a 3-for-3 performance with an RBI, two stolen bases and a run. Other top Berwick contributors were Mitchell Sanford, 2-for-5 with three stolen bases and two runs; Zeph Delatte, 1-for-2, an RBI; Ethan Nguyen, 1-for-3, an RBI and a stolen base; and Seth Canty, 1-for-4, two RBIs.

Canty earned the win. In six innings, he surrendered two runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks, one hit batter and six strikeouts.

Clay Menard pitched an inning of relief and struck out three.

Berwick will return to action in the tournament Friday when it meets St. John at Morgan City’s Tiger Diamond at 3:35 p.m., while Saturday, it will meet H.L. Bourgeois at 6:30 p.m. in Amelia.

Patterson defeats

Central Lafourche

The Patterson Lumberjacks topped Central Lafourche 6-4 at Central Catholic’s tournament Thursday.

Patterson led 3-2 after an inning, and Central Lafourche tied the game at 3 in the top of the second. The Trojans took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth, but Patterson came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth for the final margin.

Noah Bryant and Randy Paul led Patterson’s offense. Bryant was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs, while Paul was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Other top Patterson contributors were Joseph Larson, 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Dylan Fabre, 1-for-3, an RBI.

Reid Perkins earned the win in relief. In four innings, he surrendered one unearned runs on two hits with one walk and fanned four.

Larson started the game for Patterson, and in three innings, he surrendered three runs (three earned) on five hits with one walk and three hit batters.

Patterson will conclude the tournament Friday with a 5:40 p.m. contest with Morgan City at Tiger Diamond.

Morgan City falls

to H.L. Bourgeois

H.L. Bourgeois scored 12 unanswered runs to overcome a 5-2 deficit for a 14-5 victory against Morgan City at Central Catholic’s tournament Thursday.

While Morgan City led 3-2 after an inning and extended its advantage to 5-2 in the second, H.L. Bourgeois scored four runs in the third and five in the fifth for an 11-3 advantage. The Braves added three runs in the seventh.

Morgan City outhit H.L. Bourgeois 10-7, but the Tigers committed three errors and its pitchers combined for 11 walks and three hit batters.

Chris Pitre suffered the loss. In four innings, he surrendered six runs (earned earned) on five hits with five walks, one hit batter and six strikeouts.

Offensively, Mitchell Mancuso led Morgan City with a 3-for-4 performance with an RBI and a run. Other top Morgan City contributors were William LaRocca, 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run; Dylan Tingle, 1-for-4, two RBIs; and Pitre, 1-for-4, an RBI and a stolen base.

Morgan City will return to action in the tournament Friday when it meets Patterson at 5:40 p.m. at Tiger Diamond. Saturday, the Tigers will face Central Lafourche at 11:45 a.m. at Tiger Diamond.

CCHS falls

to Loreauville

Central Catholic High School fell to defending Class 2A state champion Loreauville 5-2 in Amelia in first-day action at Central Catholic’s tournament Thursday.

No individual stats were submitted.

The Eagles will return to action Friday at 7:45 p.m. when it meets H.L. Bourgeois, while Saturday, Central Catholic will meet Central Lafourche at 4:15 p.m. Both games will be in Amelia.

Hannan run-rules

Lady Eagles

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles dropped their first game of the season, falling 14-1 to Archbishop Hannan in six innings in Amelia Thursday.

While Archbishop Hannan, a Division II semifinalist a year ago, led just 2-1 after an inning, the visitors erupted for six runs each in the fifth and sixth innings. The game was called after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

While Hannan outhit Central Catholic just 9-7, the Lady Eagles committed five errors and its pitchers combined for eight walks. Just seven of Hannan’s 14 runs were earned.

Hallie Crappell suffered the loss. In four innings, she surrendered eight runs (six earned) on four hits with seven walks and two strikeouts.

Offensively, Brooke Lipari led Central Catholic with a 3-for-3 performance with a double. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Bailee Lipari, 2-for-3; and Alanni Landry, 1-for-3, a home run, an RBI and a run.

Central Catholic will return to action this weekend when it competes in its annual tournament in Amelia. The Lady Eagles will meet Ascension Catholic at 4 p.m. and Terrebonne at 8 p.m., both on Friday, and Houma Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lumberjills win

The Patterson Lumberjills snapped a four-game losing streak with a 19-4 victory against David Thibodaux in District 8-3A action at Patterson Thursday.

No individual stats were submitted.

Patterson will return to action this weekend at Central Catholic’s tournament in Amelia. The Lumberjills will face Ascension Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday. Saturday, Patterson will meet Houma Christian at 10 a.m. and Patterson at noon.