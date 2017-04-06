Higgins to visit Morgan City

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, will visit Morgan City Monday when he stops by the port’s Government Emergency Operations Center.

He is scheduled to arrive at 1:45 p.m. and stay for about an hour. Port Executive Director Raymond “Mac” Wade will provide a short briefing on the Atchafalaya River and will focus on the port’s need for funding and moving forward with obtaining a purpose-built dredge for our Bar Channel.

Higgins will then give an update on what’s going on in Washington, D.C., followed by questions and answers, as time allows. Higgins, who took office in January, represents Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers areas from Morgan City to Lake Charles.

Higgins, nicknamed “Cajun John Wayne,” gained notoriety as spokesman and a captain for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.