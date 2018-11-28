George Talley Sr., 64, a native of Houma and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey M. Talley of Morgan City; a son, George Talley Jr. of Texas; a brother, Elijah Talley of Houma; three sisters, Victoria Robinson of Gray, and Mahalia Lighttail and Rosetta Jackson, both of Houma; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, his parents, three brothers and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.