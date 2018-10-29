June 28, 1937-October 27, 2018

On October 27, 2018, the Lord summoned one of his angels into his kingdom in the form of George D. Broussard Sr., 81, a native and resident of Morgan City, who passed away at Morgan City Health Care surrounded by his loving family.

George loved cooking, boating, joking with family and friends, puzzles, hunting and being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also an excellent woodworker.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Genevieve Broussard; four children, George Broussard Jr., Randy Broussard, Glynn Broussard and Melissa Broussard; 10 grandchildren, Chase Broussard, Victoria Broussard, Gavin Broussard, Brittany White, Chloe Broussard, Jessy Eues, Katy Terry, Kayla Cyphers, Kaleb Oubre and Randi Marie Joubert; 13 great-grandchildren; six brothers; and five sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Amelie Broussard; brother, Lloyd Broussard; sister, Emelola Lightsey; father-in-law, Victor “Vic” Bailey; and mother-in-law, Audrey “doot” Bailey.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude for the outstanding care and support given by the wonderful staff at Morgan City Health Care and Rehabilitation center. Special thanks to Jamika Stevenson, Stormy Henry and the entire staff.

In keeping with George’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.