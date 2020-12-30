Letter to the Editor: No more lifetime terms for officials

I think no one should be allowed to stay in office more than eight years. Donald Trump stopped more opioid sales to people, and Nancy Pelosi rode President Trump so much that it affected the decisions he had to make, and I feel that she should not be in office anymore.

The Supreme Court, House of Representatives and senators should not be allowed to hold those positions for life. Homeland Security needs to tighten up and not allow viruses to come into the U.S.

Senators and House members should take pay cuts. Supreme Court members should take pay cuts. None of the above should stay in office more than eight years and [should] be sent home.

Greg Manuel

Morgan City