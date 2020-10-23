Editorial: Why Trump?

Why Trump for President?

The next Presidential election

could be the most important election

in your lifetime. It will decide what

kind of Country we will have in the

future: a Socialist government or a

Capitalist Free Enterprise System with

Individual Initiatives.

Socialism is a government where a

handful of people run the government.

They run and control everything in

your life.

The Capitalist Free Enterprise

System has made our Country the

greatest and richest nation in the

world.

Socialism has never worked

anywhere in the world.

Despite the hostile, radical left wing

National News Media, Trump has

indeed made America Great Again.

He has vowed that America will

never be a Socialist Country.

Biden, on the other hand tries hard

to convince people that he is not a tax

and spend Socialist but the fact of the

matter is that he is without a doubt.

Another consideration is the fact

that in the event the President cannot

serve, the The Vice President takes

Office.

Vice President Mike Pence’s track

record proves that he is capable of

being President.

Think carefully. The stakes are

high.

Trump deserves reelection.

LSN

Editorials represent the opinions

of this newspaper, and not of any one

individual.