Derrick Wayne “Yak” Hayes, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019 in Morgan City, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 715 Sixth St. Morgan City, La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery, with Rev Ron Bias, officiating.

Memories of Derrick or “Yak,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his parents, Sylvester and Lois Hayes, Jr.; four brothers, Sylvester Hayes, III, Ronell Hayes, Rodney Hayes, Travis Hayes, and Rodney Hayes; one sister, Sharenda Hayes, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Derrick was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.