Crash leads to arrest on drug charges

A Broussard man who crashed into an 18-wheeler was later arrested and accused of possessing synthetic cannabinoids, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said.

—Drew Courts, 24, of Sundown Drive in Broussard, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Friday on charges of reckless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and the synthetic cannabinoid charge.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 near Universe Street. The deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Courts’ vehicle, Anslum said, and drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.

Courts was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Courts was released on a $4,750 bond.

Anslum reported 110 arrests over the weekend, including:

—A juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Friday on a warrant for the charge of non-consensual disclosure of a private image.

A deputy made contact with the juvenile at a location on La. 182. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Patterson Police Department for processing and was released into the custody of the Patterson Police Department.

—Ronald Johnson, 59, of Maine Street in Morgan City was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Friday for failure to register as a sex offender.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City was notified by dispatch that Johnson had turned himself in at the branch office of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival at the branch, the deputy made contact with Johnson and placed him under arrest. Johnson was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

—Donovan Chilton, 32, of Verdunville Road in Centerville, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Friday on a marijuana possession charge.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle turn onto La. 182 without using a proper turn signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Chilton. During the stop, marijuana was found in the vehicle, Anslum said. Chilton was arrested and released on a summons to appear Dec. 6.

—Amber Cook, 35, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 4:34 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was dispatched to the area of U.S. 90 East Frontage Road near the pumping station in Franklin in reference to a complaint of someone shining a flashlight around a building. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Cook and learned of an active warrant for her arrest. Cook was arrested on the warrant and transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

—Bryan Lyons, 54, of Mudd Avenue in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of multiple lighting equipment and no insurance.

A deputy patrolling the Baldwin area was dispatched to a residence on Jolivette Street to assist the Baldwin police on a complaint in regard to removing a person from the residence. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Lyons and learned of an active warrant for his arrest. Lyons was arrested on the warrant and transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $2,500.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3 p.m. Saturday on charges of theft, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a residence to investigate a report of a juvenile making threats and pointing a BB gun at another juvenile. During the investigation, as the deputy attempted to detain the juvenile, the juvenile pulled away forcefully from the officer and swung at him.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan City Branch Office for processing. The juvenile was released to the custody of the juvenile’s guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Genesis Guzman, 22, of Lagonda Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday on a charge of child desertion.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a residence on Lagonda Road in reference to a welfare concern. The deputy found two children in the residence unharmed but alone, Anslum said. With help of the Morgan City Police Department, the children’s mother, Guzman, was located at a local business in Morgan City. Guzman was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

—Jesus Gomez, 18, of Franklin, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Sunday for disturbing the peace-intoxicated.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a location in the area of Lake Palourde Road in reference to a possible fight. Deputies observed several people outside at a nearby residence. The deputies made contact with the people including Gomez and through the investigation, the deputies found evidence of a fight, Anslum said.

Gomez was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $1,000.

—Dawn Height, 49, of Dickie Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5:33 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for theft by shoplifting.

A deputy made contact with Height and learned of an active warrant for her arrest. Height was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $1,500.

—John Womack Jr., 60, of Clausen Drive in Schriever, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Sunday for open container, reckless operation with accident, and driving while intoxicated with accident.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista was dispatched to an area of U.S. 90 East for a reckless driver complaint. On the way to the area, the deputy was advised by dispatch that the vehicle had struck two other vehicles in the turning lane off U.S. 90 east onto Delmar Street. The driver of the vehicle, Womack, displayed signs of intoxication, Anslum said. The deputy conducted field sobriety in which Womack performed poorly.

Womack was transported to a local medical facility where blood was drawn for testing. Womack was then transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests over the weekend:

—Katie J. Robinson, 52, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7 p.m. Friday on a warrant for two counts of failure to pay fines.

—Marquil Singleton, 18, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

—Frank J. Rock Jr., 30, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace by intoxication.

Officers responded to a business on Brashear Avenue in regard to an intoxicated individual. The individual was identified as Rock. Reports indicate that Rock did appear intoxicated. Rock was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Chett M. Von Buelow, 26, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:32 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

—Jerry L. Favors, 53, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of theft under $1,000, and on a probation and parole warrant.

Officers responded to two business on La. 182 in regard to a theft. The suspect was identified as Favors, Blair said. Officers located Favors a short time later and reports indicate he admitted to the thefts. The items taken were valued at $25. Favors was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

A warrant check also revealed that Favors held an active warrant with the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole. Favors was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Conley T. Jones, 69, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Saturday on warrants for probation violation and failure to pay probation fees.

—Wilbert S. Harrison, 34, of Sixth Street in Morgan City was arrested at 8 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Harrison was located in the area of La. 182 and David Drive and placed under arrest for an active warrant he held for the Morgan City Police Department. Harrison was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Perla Trevino, 33, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense), flight from an officer, no driver’s license and improper lane usage.

Officers responded to U.S. 90 westbound in regard to a possibly impaired driver. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Trevino, Blair said.

A computer check revealed that Trevino did not have a driver’s license. Trevino was asked to perform the standardized field sobriety test, which she performed poorly, Blair said.

Trevino was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the police department, Trevino submitted to the chemical test for intoxication. Trevino’s results yielded a .147 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Trevino was booked and incarcerated.

—Tony Harris, 56, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for aggravated assault.

—Willis R. Junifer, 59, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.

Harris and Junifer were located on Orange Street and placed under arrest for warrants they held for the Morgan City Police Department. The warrants stem from an incident Sept. 8, in which it is alleged Harris and Junifer had gotten into a verbal altercation which later turned physical. Both are alleged to have armed themselves, Harris with a machete and Junifer with a wooden object, Blair said.

Harris sustained an injury from the altercation. Harris and Junifer were transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Leroy J. Bailey, 33, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

—Louis Aucoin Jr., 47, of Ohio Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace and remaining after forbidden.

Officers responded to a residence on Front Street in regard to a disturbance. Bailey and Aucoin were identified as causing the disturbance, Blair said. Bailey and Aucoin were told several times to calm down, but they continued to yell and use profanities, the chief said.

Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jonathan Ashley, 30, of Ninth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

—Jordan Poole, 19, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for simple burglary.

Poole was located in the area of Duke Street. Upon noticing officers, he tried to flee, but was apprehended a short time later, Blair said. Poole was placed under arrest for an active warrant he held for the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from an incident in December of 2017, in which it is alleged that Poole committed a vehicle burglary on Chestnut Street.

Poole was also found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Poole was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kierra A. Paddio, 20, of South Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Sunday on warrants for failure to pay fines and probation violation.

—Stephen A. Boyd Jr., 29, of Russo Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:05 a.m. Monday on a warrant for cruelty to a juvenile.

Boyd was placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant he held for the department. The warrant stems from an incident Sept. 3, in which it alleged that Boyd struck a 7-year-old child, leaving a bruise. Boyd was booked and incarcerated.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported these arrests:

—Benjamine J. Miller, 38, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Friday on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense) and improper acceleration.

Miller was arrest at Park and First streets in Patterson. He was released on $2,700 bond.

—Justin David Gautreaux, 24, of Dahlia Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Sunday and booked on charges of speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gautreaux was arrested on U.S. 90 at Red Cypress. He remained in jail Monday morning after bail was set at $5,000.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.