December 4, 1959 — April 5, 2020

Thomas Edward Davis Sr., 60, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in Jefferson.

Thomas was born on December 4, 1959, in Morgan City, the son of Norborn E. Davis Sr. and Bertha Mae Taylor Davis.

Thomas was a hard-working diesel mechanic who loved his job and always worked hard to provide for his family. When he wasn’t working he could often be found outdoors fishing, at the camp, or in the kitchen cooking and baking. He loved his family and cherished every moment that he was able to spend with them.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Naomi Courville Davis of Morgan City; son and best friend, Thomas E. “TJ” Davis of Morgan City; niece who was like a daughter and best friend, Paetyn Ashley Price of Morgan City; two goddaughters, Ravyn Taylor and Ava Grace Courville, both of Morgan City; one sister, Willie LeBlanc of Bayou Vista; two brothers, Norborn E. Davis Jr. of New Iberia and Sam Taylor of Morgan City; father- and mother-in-law, Roger and Bobbie Courville; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Norborn Sr. and Bertha Taylor Davis; one brother, Johnny Mack Davis; one godson, Peyton Guy Ferrel; and one niece, Ashley Rebecca Price.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. Thomas will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Thomas for the family on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time. Once the restrictions have been lifted, a public memorial service will be held to celebrate Thomas’ life.