RICKEY ADAM ARCENEAUX

September 20, 1955 — July 7, 2020

Rickey Adam (Lil Black) Arceneaux, 64, a native of Amelia and resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren after a three-year battle with cancer.

Rickey was born on September 20, 1955, in Thibodaux, to Lionel (Blackie) Arceneaux and Mildred Blanchard Arceneaux.

Rickey was a devout Catholic, and no matter where he was or what he was doing, he always made it a point to attend Mass. To know him was to love him. He had an uncanny method of leading and teaching whether it be in the workplace, outdoors, or life itself- always influential. Rickey was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting and spending time at his hunting lease and fishing, especially bass and tournament fishing. Not to mention his love for crawfishing and crabbing. His bass boat was his pride and joy. Aside from his passion for the outdoors, he relished in attending all sporting events for his three grandsons. What a number one fan he was. Rickey also had a fondness of fishing at Sam Rayburn Reservoir with his family and friends. He was quick with wit and loved to tell stories.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his high school sweetheart who became his wife of 46 years, Reba Faye Arceneaux; his twin daughters and sons-in-law, Michele and Jared Amedee, and Melissa and Shane Cooley; the lights of his life, his three grandsons, Brennen Cooley and Peyton and Luke Amedee; his honorary granddaughters, Sophie Waguespack and Maddie Gros; his mother, Mildred Arceneaux; his sisters, Brenda Thompson, Diane (Carl) McAllister, and Carol (Jim) Ryan; his brother, Kent (Dawn) Arceneaux; and his nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Rickey was preceded in death by his father, Lionel (Blackie) Arceneaux; and his father- and mother-in-law, C.J. and Viva Solar.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until time of dismissal at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Services for Rickey will begin with a Eulogy taking place on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2:50 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial taking place at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Following services, Rickey will be entombed in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

Due to the current requirements regarding limited gatherings, Hargrave Funeral Home can only allow up to 150 guests in the facility during the visitation while Sacred Heart Catholic Church can only allow up to 100 guests during the eulogy and Mass. All guests are encouraged to follow social distancing protocols and wear masks upon entry of the church for services.