One new COVID death reported in St. Mary, St. Martin

One death apiece was reported in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes, according to the most recent Louisiana Office of Public Health statistics released at noon Tuesday.

St. Mary’s death toll increased to 62 during the pandemic with the one death reported Tuesday, while St. Martin’s death toll now stands at 49. Assumption, which had no new deaths, remained at 49.

While ventilator use statewide increased by three patients to 187, hospitalizations fell by 22 to 1,204.

As for new cases, there was an increase of 640 statewide since noon Monday to 139,125.

Closer to home, St. Martin had five new cases, while St. Mary had four. Assumption added one new case in the last 24 hours.

St. Martin has 1,795 cases during the pandemic, while St. Mary has 1,689. Assumption has 617 cases.

Statewide, there were 28 new deaths reported in Tuesday’s update. Currently, the COVID-19 death total in Louisiana is 4,431.