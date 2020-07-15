More than 100 COVID cases reported locally

Tuesday was among the worst day for new COVID-19 cases in local parishes, with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in St. Mary and St. Martin alone.

Only two cases were reported in Assumption in the 24 hours leading to midday Tuesday, but the parish had one new COVID-related death. Two more deaths were reported in St. Martin.

Statewide, the number of new cases statewide was 2,215, and the number of people in hospitals for COVID treatment grew by 54.

State Attorney General Jeff Landry, who had argued against mask requirements for schools when they reopen next month, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Landry said he would go into quarantine and miss Tuesday’s visit to Baton Rouge by Vice President Mike Pence.

In St. Mary, 42 new cases reported at midday Tuesday raised the total since the pandemic began to 843.

Forty-two positives were reported at Patterson Healthcare on Sunday and Monday by Coroner Eric Melancon.

Sixty new cases were reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health in St. Martin for a total of 1,110. The two new deaths Tuesday raised the toll to 29.

Only two new cases were reported Tuesday, raising Assumption’s total to 432. The newly reported death raises that total to 17.

Statewide:

—2,215 new cases raise the pandemic total to 82,042.

—22 newly reported deaths raised the toll to 3,337.

—The number of people in hospitals for COVID treatment rose by 54 to 1,362.

—The number of people on ventilators rose by four to 146.

One concern about the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases is that health care resources may be overwhelmed, hindering care for COVID patients as well as those with other health conditions.

In Louisiana Health Department Region 3, which includes St. Mary and Assumption, 52 of 91 intensive care unit beds were in use Tuesday, and 478 of 753 total hospital beds were in use.

In Region 4, which centers on Lafayette and includes St. Martin, 148 of 180 ICU beds were in use. Of 1,711 total hospital beds, 1,250 beds were in use.