AgCenter surveys economic damage to crawfish producers

CROWLEY — The LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Farm Bureau are conducting a survey to determine the economic damage to Louisiana crawfish producers caused by the coronavirus.

“It is extremely important that we get timely participation of this survey to strengthen the efforts in petitioning the U.S. Department of Agriculture for assistance for the industry,” said Kurt Guidry, LSU AgCenter economist and director of the AgCenter Southwest Region.

Crawfish producers have been wracked by a glut of crawfish after restaurants were limited to carryout and delivery only.

Respondents without complete records should still participate in the survey, answering as many questions as possible. “Please don’t let a lack of data be the reason that we can’t help our crawfish farmers and crawfish industry,” Guidry said.

The deadline for submitting survey responses is April 10.

AgCenter agents will be distributing the survey through email. Anyone without email service can obtain the form by calling their AgCenter agent or Guidry at 225-281-5948.

A completed survey can be sent by email to kmguidry@agcenter.lsu.edu.

Also, the responses can be made verbally over the phone by calling Guidry at 225-281-5948, or by photographing the completed form and texting it to that phone number.

“With your participation, you will be joining the efforts of many producer leaders of the crawfish industry, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation executive committee, and the Louisiana congressional delegation,” Guidry said.