Coronavirus concerns rise, but risk here remains low

As concern about the spread of the coronavirus grows, the risk for Louisiana residents is rated as low. But public health officials are urging caution.

The St. Mary Parish school system is “receiving updates from the Louisiana Department of Health that are being forwarded to all school nurses and in some cases, school administrators,” Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in an email Thursday.

School Nurse Facilitator Lydia Duval was also set to address supervisors at a Thursday meeting, Bagwell said.

“To minimize the risk of spread, Louisiana health officials are working with health care providers to promptly identify and evaluate any suspected cases,” the Health Department said.

No cases of illness linked to the coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in Louisiana, according to the Health Department.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the United States. Another three cases have emerged in people known to have traveled to Wuhan Province in China, where the virus was first identified, and 42 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

More than 83,000 infections and 2,800 deaths have been reported worldwide.

Reported cases have ranged from mild illness (similar to a common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization, according to the Health Department. So far, deaths have been reported mainly in older adults who had other health conditions.

The coronavirus spreads through:

—Respiratory droplets produced when coughing and sneezing.

—Close personal contact.

—Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

You can take steps to avoid spreading germs from any respiratory diseases by:

—Getting a flu vaccine and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.

—Covering your cough.

—Staying home if you are sick.

—Washing your hands.