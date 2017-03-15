Vehicle burglaries under investigation in Bayou Vista

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating several reports of Wednesday vehicle burglaries and property damage at a business in Bayou Vista, a news release said.

On Wednesday morning, sheriff's deputies responded to four reports of vehicle burglaries on Belleview Street, Arbor Circle, and Teche Road in Bayou Vista. Deputies found that the suspects went into the unlocked vehicles overnight and stole small amounts of cash.

A deputy also responded to a report of property damage at a business on Belleview Street. The deputy found that a window of the business had been damaged. Detectives are working with residents and businesses in the area to solve the crimes. Anyone who has seen suspicious activity in that area is urged to call the Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622 or 337-828-1960.