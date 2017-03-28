Two arrested after vehicle flees deputy

Two Gray men were arrested Monday after a vehicle fled from a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and the driver then fled on foot before being captured, Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release. The driver had numerous charges while a passenger was booked on a gun charge.

—Kelvin Vincent, 33, of Bon Jovi Boulevard in Gray, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Monday on charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, improper lane usage, flight from an officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, transactions involving drug proceeds, violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone/church, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.

—Mardanion Vincent, 27, of Bon Jovi Boulevard in Gray, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Monday on a charge of illegal carrying of weapons.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit observed an SUV fail to move over for a Morgan City Police Unit who was assisting a vehicle on the elevated portion of U.S. 90. The K-9 unit detective initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the SUV exited onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and drove into a parking lot.

The driver failed to come to a stop and pulled onto Allison Street and Justa Street before driving into the recreational area beneath the overpass where several juveniles were playing basketball. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled leaving the SUV in drive.

The SUV continued to roll forward. A narcotics detective pursued the driver on foot while the K-9 unit detective stopped the moving vehicle and detained the passenger who was identified as Mardanion Vincent. During a search of his person, a handgun was found concealed in his pants.

As the foot chase unfolded, detectives saw the suspect throw methamphetamine to the ground. The detective apprehended the fleeing suspect near Roderick Street and later identified him as Kelvin Vincent. Detectives recovered the methamphetamine Kelvin Vincent discarded and located over $350 in cash on him.

Detectives also found marijuana and a digital scale inside the vehicle. Continuing the investigation, detectives found evidence that Kelvin Vincent sold methamphetamine. Kelvin Vincent and Mardanion Vincent, who are cousins, were jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 36 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Adrienne Paul, 24, of Beau Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of smoking in a vehicle prohibited. During the booking process at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional officer located the active warrants for Paul’s arrest. Bail is set at $1,250.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Jerieth J. Callery, 29, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of juveniles, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Letitia Pailette, 41, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, arrested at 10:22 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of cocaine, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of juveniles and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

The Morgan City Police Department began an investigation a few weeks ago regarding sales of illegal narcotics at a Pecos Street home. Narcotics division investigators conducted a search warrant on the home. Callery, Pailette and a juvenile were inside.

Police used the K-9 division in the search of the home and located a large amount of suspected marijuana and synthetic marijuana that was packaged in a manner consistent with the illicit sales of illegal narcotics. Investigators also found scales and packaging material to allegedly facilitate such sales.

Investigators also located suspected cocaine and a 12-gauge shotgun. During the investigation, police found evidence linking Callery to the suspected marijuana and synthetic marijuana. The area where the incident took place was in a drug-free zone. Callery and Pailette were jailed.

—Kandise N. Chavis, 31, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, arrested at 6:21 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Alprazolam and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Morgan City police’s criminal investigations division was assisting Patterson Police Department with an investigation on an incident that led investigators to a Glenwood Street home in Morgan City.

Upon arrival, police located Chavis, Devin Andrews and Tamario Ulmer at the home. Investigators found evidence that led to a search warrant being conducted on the home. Police located and seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also found several firearms and Alprazolam. A large amount of narcotics along with a firearm and paraphernalia were located in a room belonging to Andrews. Suspected marijuana was located in areas belonging to Ulmer and Chavis along with Alprazolam linked to Chavis.

The home was located in a drug-free zone. Chavis was arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail. Andrews and Ulmer were transported to Patterson Police Department where they were arrested and incarcerated due to the initial investigation conducted by Patterson Police. Arrest warrants have been prepared for Andrews’ and Ulmer’s arrests pending release from Patterson Police custody.

—Glynn A. Guidry Jr., 36, of Carline Street in Morgan City, arrested at 5:40 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with probation violation, failure to pay probation fee and failure to pay a fine. Guidry was located by the Berwick Police Department and arrested on city court warrants. Guidry was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.