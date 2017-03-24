Sheriff: Vehicle had stolen license plate

A 41-year-old Bayou Vista man was arrested Thursday after a deputy found a stolen license plate on his vehicle, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Richard Sauce, 41, of Polaris Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Thursday on a charge of filing a false report and illegal possession of stolen things.

While investigating a civil complaint, a deputy found that Sauce gave false information. Sauce told deputies over the phone that he was out of town. However, a deputy located his vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Bayou Vista and then located Sauce at the business.

The deputy also found that the license plate displayed on Sauce’s vehicle had been reported stolen. Sauce was jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Heidi Sams, 38, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, careless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to honor written promise to appear.

Sams was also charged on a warrant for probation violation. A deputy investigating a civil matter encountered Sams at a residence on Polaris Road in Bayou Vista and located the active warrants for her arrest. Sams was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Shanita Evans, 38, of Oak Street in Morgan City, arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Officers responded to an alleged shoplifting complaint at a local business on La. 182. Upon arriving officers spoke with management who identified Evans as being observed concealing merchandise in her purse valued at $56.29.

Evans was detained by store personnel at which time police were contacted. Evans allegedly admitted to the theft. Evans was jailed.

—Joshua A. Falgout, 37, of Sycamore Street in Morgan City, arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday on a charge of contempt of court. Falgout, who was already incarcerated at the Morgan City jail, was booked on a city court warrant.

—Taylor Murphy, 22, of Green Leaf Boulevard in Morgan City, arrested at 1:55 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft by shoplifting and warrant charging her with probation violation.

Officers responded to an alleged shoplifting complaint at a business on La 182. Upon arrival, officers spoke with management, who stated that a woman was observed concealing merchandise in her purse valued at $105.91 and had left the business prior to officers’ arrival.

Police received a description of the woman and located Murphy in the area moments later. While speaking with officers, Murphy allegedly admitted to the theft. Murphy also had a city court warrant for her arrest. Murphy was jailed.

—Latifah Friels, 24, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday on a charge of direct contempt of court.

Friels was arrested in city court. Friels allegedly did not abide by the terms or her court ordered probation. Friels was jailed.

—Heidi R. Sams, 38, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, arrested at 6:28 p.m. Thursday on a charge of probation violation. Sams was located at the police department and arrested on a city court warrant. Sams was jailed.

—Patricia A. Horton, 51, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, arrested at 10:24 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with possession of synthetic marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Horton was located at a home on Cypress Street and arrested on warrants. The warrants stem from a February investigation.

Officers allegedly came in contact with Horton in the area of Egle Street. During the encounter, Horton was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. The area where the incident took place was in a drug free zone. The suspected synthetic marijuana was sent to the crime lab for analysis and an arrest warrant was prepared for Horton’s arrest. Horton was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Glenn Guidry, 36, of Carline Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated fifth offense. Bail was set at $256.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.