Radio logs for March 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, March 27
6:23 a.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Alarm.
7:54 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Vehicle burglary.
7:56 a.m. Brownell and Front streets; Animal complaint.
7:59 a.m. 100 block of Aucoin Street; Alarm.
8:21 a.m. La. 182; Complaint.
8:30 a.m. Everett Street; Animal com-plaint.
8:55 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Assistance.
9:16 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Complaint.
10:03 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
10:38 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.
10:49 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
11:34 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
11:52 a.m. Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
12:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Hit and run.
12:41 p.m. 1800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Patrol request.
12:50 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Complaint.
12:55 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
12:33 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.
1:40 p.m. Shannon Homes; Patrol request.
2:22 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Criminal damage to property.
3:27 p.m. U.S. 90; Reckless driver.
3:49 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Welfare concern.
3:56 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Vehicle burglary.
4:10 p.m. Tupelo Street; Complaint.
4:32 p.m. Roderick Street; Animal com-plaint.
5:09 p.m. 3200 block of Susan Street; Remove subject.
5:12 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.
5:14 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
5:16 p.m. 900 block of Marshall Street; Com-plaint.
6:09 p.m. Roderick and McDermott streets; Assistance.
6:38 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
7:15 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Disturbance.
7:47 p.m. 2600 block of Elm Street; Alarm.
8:29 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
8:50 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
10:52 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:52 p.m. La. 70; Fight
Tuesday, March 28
12:59 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
1:01 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Suspicious person.
1:06 a.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Accident.
2:38 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.
2:55 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.
3:34 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stolen vehicle.
4:23 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Theft.