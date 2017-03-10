Radio logs for March 10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, March 9

7:34 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

8:11 a.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Animal complaint.

11:45 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

12:27 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

12:29 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

1:19 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

2:40 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint.

3:02 p.m. 300 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.

3:05 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

4:57 p.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Assistance.

5:09 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

5:12 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Complaint.

3:23 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:23 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Medical.

5:45 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

6:12 p.m. 100 block of Louisa Street; 911 hang up call.

6:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical emergency.

7 p.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Spot check.

7:14 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Spot check.

7:18 p.m. 1500 block of First Street; Fight.

7:24 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Remove subject.

8:31 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

9:54 p.m. Freret and Fourth streets; Assistance.

10 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Spot check.

10:05 p.m. South of Front Street; Suspicious vehicle.

10:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.

11:40 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Remove subject.

11:43 p.m. Onstead and Mayon streets; Spot check.

Friday, March 10

1:48 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.