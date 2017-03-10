Radio logs for March 10
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, March 9
7:34 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
8:11 a.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Animal complaint.
11:45 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
12:27 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
12:29 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
1:19 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
2:40 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint.
3:02 p.m. 300 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.
3:05 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
4:57 p.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Assistance.
5:09 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
5:12 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Complaint.
3:23 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:23 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Medical.
5:45 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
6:12 p.m. 100 block of Louisa Street; 911 hang up call.
6:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical emergency.
7 p.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Spot check.
7:14 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Spot check.
7:18 p.m. 1500 block of First Street; Fight.
7:24 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Remove subject.
8:31 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
9:54 p.m. Freret and Fourth streets; Assistance.
10 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Spot check.
10:05 p.m. South of Front Street; Suspicious vehicle.
10:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.
11:40 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Remove subject.
11:43 p.m. Onstead and Mayon streets; Spot check.
Friday, March 10
1:48 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.