Police Reports 3-23-17

Chitimacha Tribal Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Jualea S. Knight, 30, MacArthur Drive, Jeanerette, was arrested on Tuesday for domestic abuse battery and simple battery. She was released on a summons for simple battery and transported to the parish jail for domestic abuse battery. No bail is set.

Wayne Armelin, 48, Bollard Street, Baldwin, was arrested on Tuesday for outstanding Jeanerette City Court warrants. No bail is set.

Danny Arceneaux, 61, Kerr Street, Opelousas, was arrested on Thursday for disturbing the peace and aggravated assault. He was released on a summons.

Baldwin Police Chief Harry Smith Jr. reported the following arrests:

Emma Johnson was arrested on Friday, for an outstanding bench warrant on failure to appear. She was released on a $400 bond.

Clarence Colbert Jr. was arrested on Friday, for an outstanding bench warrant on failure to appear. He was released on a $250 bond.

Kerry Ramey was arrested on Friday for an outstanding bench warrant on failure to appear. He was released after paying a $120 fine.

Wade Phillips was arrested on Friday, for an outstanding bench warrant on failure to appear. He was released on a $300 bond.

Devon Thomas, 19, 11 Eighth St., Franklin, was arrested on Monday on the charges of simple robbery and second degree battery. No bail is set.

Michael Hudson, 1303 Martin Luther King Street, Baldwin, was arrested on Monday for simple assault. He was released on appear in court.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Dominique Joseph, 24, 416 Morris St., Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 11:27 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and following too closely. Joseph was released on a $1,000 bond.

Female juvenile, 16, Centerville, was arrested on Wednesday at 2:32 p.m. for battery of a school teacher and disturbing the peace by fighting. She was released to guardians.

Albriela Jackson, 18, 771 Deforest Brown Lane, Apt. #26, Centerville, was arrested on Wednesday at 12:43 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting. Jackson was released on a recognizance bond.

A female juvenile, 16, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 2:51 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting. She was released to guardians.

A female juvenile, 16, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting. She was released to guardians.

Trent A. Marcelle, 30, 1901 Lafayette St., Gretna, was arrested on Wednesday at 1:43 p.m. for reckless operation of a vehicle. Marcelle was released on a summons.

Jonathon Ashley, 28, 5711 La. 182, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 4:58 p.m. for reckless operation of a vehicle. Ashley was released on a summons.

Rodney Frederick, 58, 330 David Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Wednesday at 5:12 p.m. on a warrant for aggravated incest and aggravated crime against nature. No bail is set. The investigation is ongoing.

Deontay Jones, 20, 528 Taft Street, Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear. Jones was released on a $380 bond.

Michael L. Lisenby, 31, 157 Madison Lane, Kelly, was arrested on Thursday at 12:37 a.m. for theft and remaining where forbidden. Bail is set at $1,500.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Amanda Rudolph, 29, of Railroad Avenue, Baldwin, was arrested on Tuesday, of 1:40 p.m., on a warrant for the charge of theft of goods. Rudolph allegedly left a local store with $43.14 worth of clothing without paying. Rudolph was released on a $1,500.00 bond.

Jai’lynn McDaniel, 18, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday, at 5:17 p.m,, on warrants for the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. McDaniel was also arrested on warrants for the charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace. McDaniel was released on a $3,750 bond

Shallyn Vincent, 21, of Cayce Street., Franklin, LA, was arrested on March 21, 2017, at 5:17 PM, for the charges of possession of Schedule I – marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vincent was released on a $3,500 bond.

Joseph Nedd, 52, of Tabor Street, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday, at 10:19 p.m., for the charge of remaining where forbidden. Nedd was and held on a $500 bond.

Darien Mitchell, 20, of Adrian Street, New Iberia, was arrested on Wednesday at 1:07 a.m., for the charge of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Mitchell was held on a $1,000 bond.

Kemyon Alexander, 18, of Antigua Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday, at 1:07 a.m., for the charge of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Alexander was released on a $1,000 bond.

A 15 year old female was arrested on Wednesday for disturbing the peace by fighting. The juvenile was released to a legal guardian.

Two 16 year old females were arrested on Wednesday for disturbing the peace by fighting. The juveniles were released to their legal guardians.