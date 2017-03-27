Police: Drugs and guns found in home search

One woman has been arrested and two other arrests are pending after Morgan City police searched a Glenwood Street home and found suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, several guns and Alprazolam, a news release said.

--Kandise N. Chavis, 31, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Alprazolam and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance-drug free zone.

Morgan City police were assisting the Patterson Police Department with an investigation on an incident that led investigators to a Glenwood Street home in Morgan City. When arriving to Glenwood Street, Devin Andrews, Tamario Ulmer and Chavis were located at the home. During the investigation evidence was uncovered that led to a search warrant being conducted on the home. Investigators located and seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana, along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Also located were several firearms and Alprazolam. A large amount of narcotics along with a firearm and paraphernalia were located in a room belonging to Andrews. Suspected marijuana was located in areas belonging to Ulmer and Chavis along with Alprazolam linked to Chavis.

The home was located in a drug-free zone. Chavis was arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail where she was booked and incarcerated. Andrews and Ulmer were transported to Patterson Police Department where they were arrested and incarcerated due to the initial investigation conducted by Patterson police. Arrest warrants have been prepared for Andrews’ and Ulmer’s arrest pending release from Patterson Police custody.