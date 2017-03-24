Felony theft suspect sought

The Morgan City Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Mary A. Landry. Landry is wanted on a charge of felony theft from a local business and on numerous narcotic violations.

Landry 39 years, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weights about 150 pounds. Here last known address is in the 1500 block of Main Street in Patterson.

Anyone knowing Landry\s whereabouts is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.