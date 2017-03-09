Attempted Bayou Vista vehicle burglary under investigation

Authorities are investigating an attempted vehicle burglary that occurred early Thursday morning on Field Road in Bayou Vista, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 2 a.m. Thursday, a deputy responded to a report of an attempted vehicle burglary in the 400 block of Field Road in Bayou Vista.

The deputy observed a person wearing all black clothing fleeing the area on foot. Additional deputies responded and spoke with several people on foot and in vehicles who were traveling in the vicinity of the reported crime.

The suspect was not located. The attempted vehicle burglary remains under investigation.

Sheriff Mark Hebert thanks residents for their cooperation with deputies in the investigation and reminds all residents to continue to be diligent in locking vehicles and storing valuables elsewhere.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the sheriff’s office at either 985-384-1622 or 337-828-1960.