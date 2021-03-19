Jim Bradshaw: Louisiana trappers once celebrated at fancy ball

As late as the middle 1950s the end of the trapping season was celebrated by an elaborate Trapper’s Ball that included the crowning of a king and queen, speeches by governors and assorted dignitaries, and, of course, dining, dancing, and a sip of something stronger than soda pop.

The tradition was begun in 1941, when, according to J. L. Boudreaux, the state representative from Vermilion Parish, Gov. Sam Jones changed the way trappers were paid and “the big shots … were removed from the graft” that had been associated with getting trapping rights on state land. That first Balle Des Piegeurs, in the estimation of Abbeville Meridional editor Ralph Bienvenu, “was a nice banquet and dance,” and over the years it grew into something more. The second soiree in 1942, according to the Meridional, attracted 450 trappers and their guests, to what was “the largest gathering of Louisiana trappers ever held in this area.”

World War II did not interrupt the balls, but the one in 1943 reflected the temper of those days. Like before, the Silver Star Club was decorated with “quaint grass stalks taken from the marsh and with native flowers,” muskrat pelts and traps were hung “at various places on the wall, and, according to the newspaper, “the club was packed for the event.” But Gov. Jones was on a tour selling war bonds and wasn’t part of that crowd. He did send a telegram congratulating the trappers and urging them to buy bonds “to safeguard your earnings and help the boys on the battle front.”

There were good profits to put aside that year. State Treasurer Pat Tugwell said the 140 trappers who operated on state refuges in Vermilion, Iberia and Cameron parishes sold $300,000 worth of pelts in 1943. That would be about $4.5 million in today’s dollars. Trappers got 65% of that and the state took 35% that was ostensibly used to maintain the refuges.

Secretary of State James Gremillion said the trappers were doing important work “in bringing from the marsh the pelts that will keep our men in the armed forces warm and protected.” Vermilion sheriff K.P. Landry continued the theme, urging the trappers and all citizens “to accept their responsibilities for the war effort.” He had a vested interest. Three of his sons were serving in the armed forces and “five others will be available when they become of age,” he said.

Gov. Jones did make the ball in 1944, when “most all of Abbeville was there to see the lovely fur coat presented to Mrs. Jones, who refused to take it off while dancing with ‘all the trappers I can, before Sam takes me home.’” Gov. Jimmie Davis was on hand for the 1945 festivities. He didn’t make a speech, but, as was his wont, joined with the band “to sing a few of his compositions.”

There were apparently two fetes in 1946. Vermilion Parish trappers and “many visitors from several sections of the state” gathered in Abbeville in early May, according to the Meridional, but another article on the same page reported that “the trappers of Iberia Parish joined in marking the end of a successful trapping season with a dance and supper . . . at the Pecan Grove Club in Erath.”

If there was a rift it was healed in 1947 as 150 trappers and 400 guests from both parishes gathered at the Belvedere Club in Delcambre.

In 1949, “1,000 Iberia and Vermilion trappers, their wives, friends and other spectators” applauded as Earl Long crowned the trapper royalty at Prim’s Place, “only a stone’s throw from the small community of Delcambre.”

I’m not sure when the balls ended. The last reference I find is to one in 1954, when it was held at the Rockabye Club at Forked Island. If that wasn’t the last one it was probably close to it. The times were changing by then. Old trappers were coming in from the marsh and their sons were finding better jobs on the oil rigs. I suspect the tradition just died for lack of celebrants.

