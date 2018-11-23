ULL beats South Alabama

Elijah Mitchell had 104 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 12 carries and Ja’Marcus Bradley had three TD receptions to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat South Alabama 48-38 on Saturday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) won their fourth consecutive home game and moved into a three-way tie with Louisiana-Monroe and Arkansas State atop the conference’s west division. ULL wraps up its regular season against the Warhawks in Monroe — where it has won six in a row — next Saturday.

Mitchell, on third-and-2, took a handoff up the middle and raced 45 yards for a score to make it 31-24 and the Ragin’ Cajuns led the rest of the way. He added a 1-yard TD run that pushed the lead to 17 points going into the fourth quarter and his 3-yard scoring run made it 48-31 with 2:12 to go.

Cole Garvin threw two TD passes and Kawaan Baker had two rushing touchdowns for South Alabama (2-9, 1-6). Bradley caught touchdown passes of 17, 44 and 1 yard in the first half as the Ragin’ Cajuns took a 24-10 lead into the break.

Central Catholic alum and Louisiana redshirt freshman Ja’len Johnson had four solo tackles, while fellow Central Catholic alum and Louisiana sophomore Tanner Wiggins had one assisted tackle.

Additional reporting by Review Sports Editor Geoff Stoute