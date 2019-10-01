Ragin' Cajuns 2020 baseball preps ongoing

Louisiana baseball has announced its 2019 fall roster for the upcoming fall slate, head coach Matt Deggs confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The fall roster features 46 players, 25 of which are new to the squad.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will carry 25 pitchers, three catchers, 12 infielders and six outfielders into their fall season.

“We’ve got a lot of hunger,” Deggs said in a news release. “We work extremely hard. We’ve played well together, and we are pretty talented. We have a long way to go, but we’ve got some good arms and a good mix of athleticism and power. We can defend it and have a good mix of younger guys and older guys. So, we’ve got a lot options, and the tough part is you can only have ‘x’ amount on the roster.”

The roster is comprised of players from Australia, Canada, Puerto Rico, Michigan, Iowa, Colorado and Wisconsin. The majority of the team is from Louisiana, with 21 of the 46 players hailing from the Pelican State.

Berwick High alum Zeph Hoffpauir is a freshman first baseman/right-handed pitcher on this year’s squad.

The player whose hometown is the furthest from the university is Luke Cronan. The Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, native’s home is roughly 8,550 miles away from Lafayette.

“We really want to work our pack system,” Deggs said in the release. “We want to get our offense put in, establish roles on the bump and find out where all of the different puzzle pieces fit.”

Louisiana returns three position players who started in 20 or more games last season. Those three are Hayden Cantrelle, Brennan Breaux and Tremaine Spears.

The Ragin’ Cajuns also return most of their arms from a year ago. Jacob Schultz and Austin Perrin both threw 65-plus innings last season and will look to hold down roles in the rotation. Out of the 530.2 innings pitched last year, Louisiana returns 383.2 innings pitched this fall.

The team was scheduled to begin their fall schedule with an intersquad scrimmage Monday afternoon.