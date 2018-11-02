Ragas' late touchdown wins it for Louisiana-Lafayette 47-43

Trey Ragas ran for the winning score and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Arkansas State 47-43 Saturday night.

The Ragin' Cajuns (4-4, 3-1 Sun Belt) trailed 43-40 when Ragas capped an 11-play, 55-yard drive with a 4-yard run to give them a 47-43 edge with 1:18 to play. The defense shut down the Redwolves (4-4, 1-3) after that to preserve the win.

Andre Nunez threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns. Raymond Calais ran for 121 yards and a score.

Nunez threw a 64-yard touchdown to Elijah Mitchell, capping the game's first drive.

Mitchell followed with a 65-yard scoring run, and later, Calais exploded from the backfield and ran untouched 72 yards for a 21-14 edge.

But Arkansas State kept pace, scoring three times in the half, and Louisiana held on for a 31-21 lead at halftime.

The back-and-forth continued in the second half, and Arkansas State scored twice in the fourth to take a 43-40 lead with 5:48 to play.

Justice Hansen threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for the Redwolves.

Central Catholic High alum and Louisiana sophomore linebacker Tanner Wiggins had two tackles (one solo and one assist), while redshirt freshman Ja’len Johnson, also a Central Catholic alum, received playing time.

Additional reporting by The Daily Review Sports Editor Geoff Stoute.