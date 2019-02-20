Picou homers in Delta State victory

Delta State University softball won its first Gulf South Conference series after a 2-1 victory against the University of Montevallo Saturday.

The Lady Statesmen were led by Kelly Byrd and Central Catholic alum Taylor Picou, who each had a home run.

The game was scoreless through the first five innings, and Delta State scored first with Byrd’s home run over the left field fence for a 1-0 Lady Statesmen lead.

Picou, a freshman, extended the lead to 2-0 with her first home run of the season in the top of the seventh. Picou finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Montevallo scored its run in the bottom of the seventh via a wild pitch.

Nicole Fullilove (4-3) earned the win as she surrendered one run on four hits in seven innings. She had six strikeouts.

Mychael McMillan (3-2) suffered the loss as she surrendered two runs on four hits in seven innings.

Delta State will return to action Saturday when it hosts Union University in a double header.