Patterson alum Charlot catches 1st collegiate TD reception in Kansas defeat

Kansas’ defense kept West Virginia’s offense at bay for three of four quarters Saturday afternoon, but 10 points in the final period sealed the 38-22 victory for the Mountaineers inside Milan Puskar Stadium.

Defensively, the Jayhawks slowed one of the country’s top offenses with three interceptions in the end zone in the first half. Prior to Saturday’s game, WVU scored each trip into the red zone (15-for-15), but the Jayhawks forced three turnovers in the red zone.

Kansas’ strong defensive efforts in the first 30 minutes kept it within two possessions of the Mountaineers.

While KU’s defensive corps stopped West Virginia numerous times in the opening half, it was also the Jayhawks’ defense that ignited the first scoring drive of the game. An interception by junior Hasan Defense set up for senior quarterback Peyton Bender to complete an 18-yard scoring pass to senior tight end Mavin Saunders.

On the first drive of the second half, Kansas’ offense marched the ball 75 yards down the field on seven plays to score its second touchdown, pulling KU within one possession of the Mountaineers.

While Kansas forced four turnovers for the third time this season, it was a turnover on special teams late in the fourth quarter that proved to be costly for the Jayhawks, keeping the momentum in West Virginia’s favor.

Despite being down by three possessions late in the game, the Jayhawks didn’t quit and ended the game with a touchdown on an 18-yard pass from Bender to Daylon Charlot, a Patterson High alum and Kansas junior, with no time remaining. The Jayhawks converted the two-point conversion, but fell to West Virginia, 38-22. The touchdown was the first of Charlot’s collegiate career.