Nicholls softball projected to win Southland Conference Title

Four shy of a unanimous 22 first-place votes, the Nicholls State University softball team was projected to win the Southland Conference as the league office announced its 2019 Preseason Poll Wednesday afternoon.

The Colonels, which went 40-15 and won the league title by three games with a 21-6 record a year ago, totaled 18 first-place votes out of 24, finishing with 238 points. McNeese, the three-time defending tournament championships, placed second with the remaining six votes and 224 points. The poll consists of votes from the league’s coaches and sports information directors, and they are not permitted to vote for their own team.

Nicholls’ roster features eight preseason all-conference selections, including six on first team. The Colonels also had three players earn superlative honors last season — Pitcher of the Year Megan Landry, Newcomer of the Year Kali Clement and Freshman of the Year Jewel Lara — and all three return for 2019. Landry, a Central Catholic High alum, is a 2019 Preseason All-SLC selection.

Following the Colonels and Cowgirls, Central Arkansas (164) edged Southeastern Louisiana for third by one point. Stephen F. Austin was next with 158 points, and the rest of the projected eight-team tournament field consisted of Northwestern State (156), Sam Houston State (145) and Abilene Christian (119). This year’s postseason tournament will be held in Natchitoches, hosted by Northwestern State.

The rest of the projections were Lamar (90), UIW and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (40) and HBU (36).

Nicholls opens the season next weekend in the Lion Classic in Hammond. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 8.

ADMISSION

Admission to all Colonel home games at the Swanner Field is free of charge.

FOLLOW ALONG

The Colonel softball team can be followed all season long on Twitter @Nicholls_SB.