Nicholls places third at Atchafalaya Intercollegiate

Senior Albert Badosa-Soler earned a tie for third and junior Jack Lee placed ninth as the Nicholls State University men’s golf team maintained its standing from Monday with a 297 in the final round Tuesday to take third in the Atchafalaya Intercollegiate.

Nicholls had a three-round score of 879 (294-306-297), finishing eight strokes back of Jacksonville State for second. University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley won the team title with an 881, led by medalist Alvaro Hernandez, who shot an even 216.

Badosa, the Southland Conference defending champion, shot a 1-over 73 in the final round, as did Lee. Badosa was 2-over through nine but quickly went under with a birdie on 11 and an eagle on 13. He closed the round with two bogeys and three pars for a final total of 221.

Lee has played in the tournament three times and has three top-10 finishes. He duplicated his ninth-place finish from last year with a 223, carding three birdies for the round.

Playing in their first Atchafalaya Intercollegiate, Connor Campbell tied for 22nd with a 229 and Edouard Cholet finished tied for 29th. Campbell posted his best outing with a 74 Tuesday, helped by three birdies. Cholet matched his 80 from the previous round and had an eagle for a 229.

Baker Stevenson also turned in a 229 after shooting a 77. He recorded both of his birdies on the back nine.

Competing as an individual, Liam Bryden just missed a top-10 finish as he tied for 12th. He was consistent throughout the event, shooting 3-over in each round for a 225. Chad Watts-Denyes shot a 76 (228) and was tied for 20th, while Zachary Barrios posted a 78 (237).

Hernandez took the medalist honor by four strokes, besting teammate Pedro Lamadrid. Hernandez shot a 75 Tuesday, but his 68 in the second round was the only score under 70 for the entire field.

UP NEXT

The Colonels have a quick turnaround, heading to Florida State this weekend for the Seminole Intercollegiate. The teams will play Saturday and Sunday.