Nicholls holds final fall football scrimmage

The Nicholls State University football team played in its final scrimmage of fall camp as part of Fan Day Saturday evening at John L. Guidry Stadium.

Leading up to the scrimmage, fans came to the stadium for the Huddle Up on the 50 - 5K and Tailgate Cook-Off.

Following the festivities, the football team had a controlled, 90-minute scrimmage. The offense scored three times and scored on a field goal, while the defense recorded five sacks and an interception.

OFFENSIVE NOTABLES

—Starting from its own 25, the offense wasted little time in scoring its first touchdown. With Chase Fourcade at quarterback, Dai’Jean Dixon had receptions for 23 and 16 yards before Kendall Bussey took a pitch down the sideline for a 17-yard touchdown. Dixon led the offense with six catches for 98 yards.

—The rushing offense totaled 124 yards, with 15 yards negated due to a high snap. Bussey added a 12-yarder, Kyran Irvin rushed for a 14-yard gain and Brennan Rogers shed a few defenders for a 17-yard rush up the middle. He then capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

—The quarterbacks threw for 124 yards on 11-of-23 passing with one touchdown. Starting the drive from inside the opponent’s 10, Fourcade hit Gabe Fuselier for a 2-yard score to end the scrimmage.

—Central Catholic alum Stefano Guarisco had a 19-yard catch from Fourcade. The drive ended with a 26-yard field goal by Lorran Fonseca.

DEFENSIVE NOTABLES

—The defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive but did not surrender any more until the final two drives — one starting from its 40, and the final was a goal-line drive beginning at the 9.

—Grid Isidore Jr. started the scrimmage with a big hit on the day’s first carry, stopping the play for a 2-yard gain.

—The unit had five sacks, with one saving a potential touchdown. Charles Brooks launched a deep ball to Dontaze Costly for a would-be 62-yard touchdown, but the referees blew the play dead before the pass, crediting Ronald Ollie with an 8-yard sack.

—Darren Evans recorded a sack on a corner blitz on second down, and the next play, Laryon James was credited with an 8-yard sack.

—Devin Edinburgh and Evan Veron had sacks on third down to end drives.

—Fourcade floated a jump ball to Dixon in the end zone from the 27, but Jonavon Lewis broke up the catch.

—Chris Duplantis intercepted a pass by Nick Conley on the first play of a drive.

—The defense held on two two-point conversion tries. Khristian Mims broke up a pass attempt, and Moroni Pointer and Patrick Riley stuffed a run attempt.

SPECIAL TEAMS NOTABLES

—Fonseca was 1-for-2 on field goals in live action. He made one from 26 but hit the crossbar on a 45-yarder. In the field goal drill, he made good from 27, 27, 37 and 42 and missed from 42, 42 and 52.

—Bray Dusenbery made field goals from 20 and 32 and missed from 20 and 32.

—Matthew Alfonso made one from 27 and missed one from 27.