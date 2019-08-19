Nicholls concludes Fall Camp with scrimmage

The Nicholls State University football team concluded its 2019 Fall Camp with its second and final preseason scrimmage at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium Saturday night.

The team had around 80 plays in a controlled format. While the offense scored four times in last week’s scrimmage, the defense had the upper hand, allowing only two scores in the full drives and caused four turnovers. The big play for the defense was a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by redshirt freshman linebacker Dellary Oubre.

OFFENSIVE NOTABLES

—Quarterback Chase Fourcade started five of the drives, finishing 8-of-13 for 111 yards and a touchdown. His lone score came in the goal-line situation where he had a 3-yard pass to Dai’Jean Dixon. He also ran in from 8 yards out in the drill.

—Freshman Andrew Robison hit Dontaze Costly for a 50-yard touchdown down the sideline.

—Dixon was the lone Colonel with multiple receptions, totaling three catches for 47 yards.

—Julien Gums led the rushing attack with four carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. On the second play of a drive, Gums broke free up the middle, bounced off a defender, then sprinted for a 58-yard touchdown. Gums also had a 26-yard reception out of the backfield.

—Jeremy Rounds carried the ball four times for 19 yards. Rounds missed the last season-and-a-half with a knee injury.

—Tight ends Bry’Kiethon Mouton and Codi Willis each had a reception, going for 5 and 8 yards, respectively.

DEFENSIVE NOTABLES

—The defense held the offense to a lone field goal and caused two turnovers in the first four possessions. Anfernee Poindexter caused a fumble on the third play of the scrimmage, Aquindas Steib ended the second drive on a 3rd-and-long with a sack, and Oubre’s interception ended the third drive.

—The unit was credited with three sacks, getting one each from Steib and Patrick Riley.

—The other two turnovers were interceptions by Chase Brown and Bryce Authement. Brown’s pick was returned 34 yards to the other 30.

—Tackles were spread out for the defense, led by Alonzo Craighton with four.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Kicker Gunnar Jones made both of his field goal attempts during live action. After the defense made stops deep in its in territory twice, Jones connected from 21 and 36 yards out.