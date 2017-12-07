Millsaps hoops falls in OT

Senior Sam Kohnke’s half-court shot at the end of regulation clanged off the backboard and rattled off the front of the rim, forcing overtime, and the Millsaps Majors eventually dropped the contest 85-81 in overtime Tuesday night at Belhaven.

It in the second meeting between the teams, which evened the season series, Millsaps freshman Joshua Miller led the Majors with 23 points and pulled down six rebounds. Kohnke scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists. Junior Michael Sullivan finished with 10 points and six rebounds, while sophomore Saxton Becker came off the bench to score 15 points and pull down five rebounds. Berwick High alum and Millsaps freshman forward Tysin Meads added one point, two rebounds, one assist and one block in just four minutes of action.

Much like the first meeting, both teams traded baskets in the first few minutes. Becker’s layup with 15:59 remaining in the first gave the Majors an 11-10 lead, but that was the last time Millsaps had the lead in the half.

Belhaven went on a 15-3 run that was broken up when Miller knocked down a three and hit a free throw to make it a 25-18 deficit with 10:24 remaining.

Belhaven kept up the pressure, taking a 36-26 lead.

James Turner made a basket with 6:22 remaining in the half to begin a 9-0 Millsaps run. Sullivan finished the run with a three and a layup to bring the Majors to within 36-34 with 4:21 remaining.

Belhaven then went on an 8-0 run, but Miller’s late free throws made it a 44-37 Belhaven lead at halftime.

Belhaven got off to a hot start in the second half, jumping out to a 52-42 lead with 14:54 remaining.

The Majors clawed back into it using a 23-5 run where Miller scored 10 of those points to take a 59-57 lead with 9:51 remaining.

Millsaps was not done as Becker closed the run with two threes within 30 seconds of each other to put the Majors on top 65-57 with 8:32 remaining.

Belhaven got back into it, and the teams traded the lead down the stretch.

With the Majors down two, Turner stole a pass and finished a breakaway dunk to tie the game at 73 with 30 seconds left.

Kohnke’s half court buzzer beater attempt was inches off, forcing overtime.

Kohnke started overtime with a three, but Belhaven went on a 6-0 run for an 83-78 lead with eight seconds remaining.

Kohnke then was sent to the line and connected on three free throws to make it a two-point game, but Belhaven made its free throws in the closing seconds to hold off the Majors.

Millsaps (2-5) will be off until Dec. 14 when it faces Austin College at the Hangar Dome at 3 p.m.